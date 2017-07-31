Suspected Allentown arsonist is a resident of Franklin Street apartment building

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A video shows the moments before an Allentown apartment building was engulfed in flames Sunday.

“They had been posting on social media, Snapchat all night, them carrying on, partying,” said Barry Rebholz, a resident of 486 Franklin Street.

The Snapchat videos were posted by Brandon Adler, who according to Rebholz, had a friend over Sunday morning.

29-year-old Adler is facing charges, including Second Degree Arson, for intentionally setting the fire.

Rebholz is one of 10 people now without a home. He and his girlfriend were woken up Sunday morning to the scream of another neighbor, calling for help.

“The scary part about it was standing outside, watching the building burning, and watching her with her head out the window with thick black smoke pouring out behind her, screaming for her life.”

Buffalo Fire crews had to use a ladder to rescue two people from second story units.

No one was hurt in the blaze, which did more than $750,000 in damage to the building, a place Rebholz has called home for seven years.

“The entire ceiling in my apartment had collapsed, smoldering ash, everything was just trashed.”

Police are still investigating what caused Adler to allegedly start the fire.

The 29-year-old is currently at the Erie County Holding Center.

In addition to Arson, he is also charged with also charged with Second Degree Criminal Mischief, Possession of Marijuana, Reckless Endangerment, and possessing illegal fireworks.

“There were fireworks located in his apartment building. I talked to my arson investigator, he says that did exasperate the incident,” said Deputy Fire Commissioner Johnathan Eaton.

There were working smoke detectors and CO detectors in the building according to fire investigators, but the building will need to be demolished.

Rebholz, who lost everything after narrowly escaping the building, said seeing the post from Adler was the most upsetting.

“That’s kind of more upsetting than losing the possessions and all that, that this was intentionally done.”