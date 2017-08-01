13-year-old claims man repeatedly offered her ride in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 13-year-old girl told the Erie County Sheriff’s office that a man tried to get her into his truck.

According to the girl, she was walking her bike along Huth Rd. in Grand Island when an older, white man with a “mostly” white beard repeatedly offered her a ride.

After his offers were rejected, the man drove his newer, white Ford Explorer west down the road, the Sheriff’s office says.

According to authorities, this happened around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Sheriff’s office at (716) 858-2903.