Calling all adventurists – climbing walls inside grain silos are open now

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ascending the silos is something many people can do now at Buffalo Riverworks as they’re working to incorporate fun, fitness, and a little bit of history down there. The waterfront restaurant opened the silos for rock climbing earlier in the summer and started allowing climbing on the walls outside of them just a few days ago.

“Rock climbing seemed like a natural fit,” said Sean Green, the Buffalo Riverworks Director of Athletics, adding it’s due to their size and the interesting views offered from atop the former grain elevators. The climbing walls range from more than 30 to 50 feet, becoming progressively more challenging the deeper into the silo one wanders. The first wall, offering a lot of options for feet and angles to help novice climbers ascend; the last, no wall at all, adventurists are right against the more than century-old concrete.

The silos where climbers are spending time saw their heyday from the early 1900s to the 1970s – during Buffalo’s industrial boom.

“Instead of tearing it [the silos] down, which they were doing when Riverworks purchased it [the land], we’re finding different ways to use them,” said Matt Prime, the Director of Recreation.

Those at Riverworks find it is important to find new, unique ways to introduce people to the industrial structures, teaching them about their history and the impact they’ve on the city.

“It’s important for people to know about the history and understand the significance of Buffalo in the past as its getting a resurgence,” said Prime.