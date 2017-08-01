Case against Bills’ Adolphus Washington moving to non-jury trial

Published:
Adolphus Washington. Photo courtesy of the Sharonville Police Department

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The case is moving forward against Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Adolphus Washington.

He pleaded ‘not guilty’ to a gun charge in Ohio last month.

News 4 has learned the case is moving to a non-jury trial.

Washington was arrested outside a water park near Cincinnati in July.

A video from his arrest can be seen above.

He has a permit to carry a concealed weapon, but police say he was not handling his gun properly.

Washington is at Bills training camp at St. John Fisher College.

