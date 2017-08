BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Crime Stoppers Buffalo is looking for information on a suspect in an attempted burglary in the City of Tonawanda.

The attempted burglary occurred in the early hours of Aug. 1.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6’2″, with a thin build. He was wearing a red and white ball cap, a black T-shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call (716)867-6161.