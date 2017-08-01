FDA proposing changes to cigarette regulations

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WIVB) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is proposing sweeping changes to how it regulates cigarettes.

It plans to reduce the amount of nicotine allowed in tobacco cigarettes to a level that will help curb addiction.

In the announcement, the FDA stated that tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the Unites States, causing more than 480,000 deaths every single year.

The agency added that the toll also has a monetary cost, with “direct health care and lost productivity costs totaling nearly $300 billion per year.”

The FDA will also consider the role of menthol and other flavors in tobacco products.

As of right now, the proposal does not include e-cigarettes and vaping devices. They will not be subject to review until 2021.

