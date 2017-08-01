Five new registered medical marijuana organization added to state’s medical marijuana program

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Five new registered organizations have been added to New York State’s medical marijuana program.

The organizations will be permitted to manufacture and dispense medical marijuana in New York. One of the organizations- Terradiol New York, will have a dispensing facility in Erie County.

The new registered organizations are as follows:

  • Citiva Medical will manufacture in Orange County and have dispensing facilities in Dutchess, Chemung, Kings and Richmond Counties.

 

  • Fiorello Pharmaceuticals will manufacture in Schenectady County and have dispensing facilities in Monroe, Saratoga, New York and Nassau Counties.

 

  • New York Canna (d/b/a Terradiol New York) will manufacture in OnondagaCounty and have dispensing facilities in Erie, Orange, Queens and Suffolk Counties.

 

  • PalliaTech NY will manufacture in Ulster County and have dispensing facilities in Nassau, Orange, Queens, and Clinton Counties.

 

  • Valley Agriceuticals will manufacture in Orange County and have dispensing facilities in Kings, Oneida, Suffolk, and Dutchess Counties.

The new registered organizations join the state’s five other medical marijuana organizations, which have been operating since the program was launched in Jan. 2016.

As of August 1, 2017, there are 25,736 certified patients and 1,139 registered practitioners participating in the program. The number of certified patients has increased by 10,744 (72 percent) since the addition of chronic pain in late March, a press release from the New York State Department of Health said Tuesday.

 

