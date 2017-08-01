Flogging Molly to play Halloween show in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Flogging Molly will be playing a special Halloween show in Niagara Falls this year.

The celtic punk band will perform at The Rapids Theatre as part of the Life Is Good Tour.

Anti-Flag and Jon Snodgrass will be the supporting acts.

Tickets for the show will cost $37 in advance and $43 on the day of the show. They will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Those looking to purchase a ticket can get them at The Rapids Theatre Box Office, Ticketfly.com, or by calling (877) 435-9849.

A digital download of the band’s new album “Life Is Good” will be included with every ticket.

Anyone younger than 16 will need to go with an adult. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will start an hour later.

