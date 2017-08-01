How to become a professional grocery shopper

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Grocery shopping is getting a lot easier. Wegmans started its food delivery service Tuesday.

It also comes with a new career opportunity.

So what does it take to be a “professional” grocery shopper?

Kyle Carns, Operations Manager with Insta-Cart said, “Really, it’s about flexibility and deep on customer service. So if you’re flexible, and you can deal with the thousands of different products, then you just have to focus on customer service.”

He says they’ve hired 200 shoppers and are looking for more. That’s because demand is already high. Carns said, “I can tell you we will be busy all day today and everyday for the rest of the week, and so we’re even going to try to hire more shoppers.”

The role is based on commission. So, the more Insta-Cart hours you log, the more you’re paid. Wegmans stores in Western New York are split into a north and south territories, so you’d be working out of locations that are closest to your home, and the homes you’re delivering to. Most of the training is handled online. Then you head into your local Wegmans to meet the team you’re working with.

Deliveries are made right to the customers front door.

Carns said, “The number of times that people say, “I grocery shop for my family only, and I want to do this for my job, and I say, “Amazing! You’re the right person for us! Come join our team.”

Carns says so far, a variety of people have signed up for this gig, many of whom are retired.

If you head to the Insta-Cart website, you can get an estimate for how much you would make on average working at our local Wegmans.

For more information on how to sign up to shop, head to the Insta-cart website.