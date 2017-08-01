Hunting licenses now on sale

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deer hunters can now start buying licenses for the 2017-18 hunting season.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that sporting licenses go on sale Tuesday at any D.E.C. license issuing center.

New free sport fishing days were announced for New York.

During that time, New York residents can fish for free without a license.

The designated days include Veterans Day, the weekend before President’s Day and the fourth Saturday in September.

Hunting licenses are valid for one year starting on Sept. 1.