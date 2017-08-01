Local communities celebrating National Night Out

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, communities across the nation will be celebrating National Night Out.

The annual event brings people together through events like block parties and music performances.

Commonly, police and other first responders come together with the people living in the communities they serve. Here are some of the local places celebrating National Night Out:

  • Buffalo – Mayor Byron Brown will kick off events at the Martha Mitchell Community Center, 175 Oakmont Ave., at 4:45 p.m.
  • Town of Tonawanda – The night will include demonstrations, emergency vehicles, a helicopter landing by the Erie County Sheriff’s Dept., music, food and community partner booths.
  • Dunkirk – Police will have one centralized location at Washington Park. The night will include live music and a showing of the movie Moana.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s