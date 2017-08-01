Local communities celebrating National Night Out

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, communities across the nation will be celebrating National Night Out.

The annual event brings people together through events like block parties and music performances.

Commonly, police and other first responders come together with the people living in the communities they serve. Here are some of the local places celebrating National Night Out:

Buffalo – Mayor Byron Brown will kick off events at the Martha Mitchell Community Center, 175 Oakmont Ave., at 4:45 p.m.

Town of Tonawanda – The night will include demonstrations, emergency vehicles, a helicopter landing by the Erie County Sheriff’s Dept., music, food and community partner booths.

Dunkirk – Police will have one centralized location at Washington Park. The night will include live music and a showing of the movie Moana.