Meeting to discuss Skyway rehabilitation to be held Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Department of Transportation will hold a meeting to discuss rehabilitation of the Skyway.

The preliminary plan review workshop will focus on the project’s constructability.

Any contractors who are interested in participating in the workshop can submit a letter of interest to this address:

Daniel W. Paskie, P.E.

Regional Construction Engineer

NYSDOT, Region 5

100 Seneca Street

Buffalo, NY 14203

Those interested can also email Paskie at Daniel.Paskie@dot.ny.gov

If someone cannot attend the Wednesday workshop, written comments will be accepted.

The workshop will take place in the first floor conference room of the DOT’s Region 5 office from 10 a.m. until Noon.

A letting for the project is scheduled for December.