Meeting to discuss Skyway rehabilitation to be held Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Department of Transportation will hold a meeting to discuss rehabilitation of the Skyway.
The preliminary plan review workshop will focus on the project’s constructability.
Any contractors who are interested in participating in the workshop can submit a letter of interest to this address:
Daniel W. Paskie, P.E.
Regional Construction Engineer
NYSDOT, Region 5
100 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY 14203
Those interested can also email Paskie at Daniel.Paskie@dot.ny.gov
If someone cannot attend the Wednesday workshop, written comments will be accepted.
The workshop will take place in the first floor conference room of the DOT’s Region 5 office from 10 a.m. until Noon.
A letting for the project is scheduled for December.