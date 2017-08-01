NFTA sends out bus to collect food for those in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There will be an NFTA bus going around collecting food for those in need this week.

The NFTA is partnering with the Food Bank of WNY, Upstate Farms and the Erie County Fair for this year’s “Givn’ and Grrovn” outreach program.

The goal of the program is to collect as many canned foods and non-perishables as possible.

“Hunger unfortunately remains a serious problem throughout Western New York, affecting not just our inner cities but our rural and suburban communities as well,” Marylou Borowiak, President & CEO for the Food Bank of WNY, said. “We are grateful to our friends at the NFTA, the Erie County Fair and Upstate Farms for holding this food drive to help the Food Bank of WNY provide nutritious food to our neighbors in need.”

Donors who are 18 years old or older will be eligible to win a year-long supply of milk from Upstate Farms.

Here are the times and places the bus will be:

Tuesday

181 Ellicott St., – Bus Lot – 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Virginia St. and Ellicott St. – 1-4 p.m.

Wednesday

Southgate Plaza Transit Center – 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Thursday

Tops Markets at Robinson Rd. and Niagara Falls Blvd. – 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Friday

Tops Markets at Mid-City Plaza in North Tonawanda – 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.