NFTA sends out bus to collect food for those in need

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There will be an NFTA bus going around collecting food for those in need this week.

The NFTA is partnering with the Food Bank of WNY, Upstate Farms and the Erie County Fair for this year’s “Givn’ and Grrovn” outreach program.

The goal of the program is to collect as many canned foods and non-perishables as possible.

“Hunger unfortunately remains a serious problem throughout Western New York, affecting not just our inner cities but our rural and suburban communities as well,” Marylou Borowiak, President & CEO for the Food Bank of WNY, said. “We are grateful to our friends at the NFTA, the Erie County Fair and Upstate Farms for holding this food drive to help the Food Bank of WNY provide nutritious food to our neighbors in need.”

Donors who are 18 years old or older will be eligible to win a year-long supply of milk from Upstate Farms.

Here are the times and places the bus will be:

Tuesday

  • 181 Ellicott St., – Bus Lot – 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
  • Virginia St. and Ellicott St. – 1-4 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Southgate Plaza Transit Center – 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Thursday

  • Tops Markets at Robinson Rd. and Niagara Falls Blvd. – 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Friday

  • Tops Markets at Mid-City Plaza in North Tonawanda – 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s