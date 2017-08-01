Plans to develop area around Women & Children’s Hospital on hold

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One set of plans to develop part of the area around the soon-to-be vacant Women & Children’s Hospital are now on hold.

Developers want to demolish a vacant rooming house and turn it into an apartment building.

In a separate project, there are plans for a series of townhouses.

Some neighbors shared concerns about the scope of the project, and its effect on the neighborhood.

Anderson Pl. resident Courtney Bajdas said “The floor of the rooftop terrace is approximately the height of the peak of my roof at the top of my attic. So, that additional height, it brings some major privacy concerns for myself, for my young children and family that I live with, and the tenants that I rent to.”

Monday night, the Buffalo Planning Board approved the apartment complex near the hospital building, but they tabled a vote on the townhouse development plans.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s