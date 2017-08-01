Plans to develop area around Women & Children’s Hospital on hold

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One set of plans to develop part of the area around the soon-to-be vacant Women & Children’s Hospital are now on hold.

Developers want to demolish a vacant rooming house and turn it into an apartment building.

In a separate project, there are plans for a series of townhouses.

Some neighbors shared concerns about the scope of the project, and its effect on the neighborhood.

Anderson Pl. resident Courtney Bajdas said “The floor of the rooftop terrace is approximately the height of the peak of my roof at the top of my attic. So, that additional height, it brings some major privacy concerns for myself, for my young children and family that I live with, and the tenants that I rent to.”

Monday night, the Buffalo Planning Board approved the apartment complex near the hospital building, but they tabled a vote on the townhouse development plans.