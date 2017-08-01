Police: Pharmacist refuses to fill prescription unless woman removes clothes

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police say a pharmacist coerced a woman into removing her clothes before filling her prescription Tuesday morning.

Robert Kenzia is a licensed pharmacist at McLeod’s Pharmacy in Niagara Falls.

Police charged him with Coercion after they say he refused to fill a woman’s prescription unless she removed clothing in front of him.

In addition to that, police say Kenzia threatened the woman, saying he would tell other pharmacies not to fill her prescription if his demands were not met.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is investigating to see if any illegal activity occurred at the pharmacy.

Police say they suspect there may be other victims. If anyone has information that would benefit their investigation, police can be reached at (716) 286-4591.