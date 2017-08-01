Residents have chance to voice opinions on proposed National Grid rate hike

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday night, residents have a chance to voice their opinions about National Grid’s proposed rate increase.

A public statement hearing will take place in Buffalo.

There will also be sessions that will provide you with information about what to expect from the proposed hike.

It would add 11 percent to an average customer’s bill, including the cost of electricity and utility delivery charges.

If you want to attend a session, they will take place at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library‘s gallery conference room.

The public statement hearing starts at 7 p.m. That’s where you will be able to voice your concerns.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s