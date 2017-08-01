Residents have chance to voice opinions on proposed National Grid rate hike

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday night, residents have a chance to voice their opinions about National Grid’s proposed rate increase.

A public statement hearing will take place in Buffalo.

There will also be sessions that will provide you with information about what to expect from the proposed hike.

It would add 11 percent to an average customer’s bill, including the cost of electricity and utility delivery charges.

If you want to attend a session, they will take place at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library‘s gallery conference room.

The public statement hearing starts at 7 p.m. That’s where you will be able to voice your concerns.