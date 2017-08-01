Sports Director Josh Reed chats with Eric Wood

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) – As Bills camp heads into week two, sports director Josh Reed caught up with center Eric Wood.

Josh Reed: Following a day off at camp, Eric Wood joining me, the anchor of the offensive line. You had a day off today — coming back from the injury last year how do you feel so far?

Eric Wood: I feel great. I feel encouraged on how I feel and our offensive line has picked up from where we left off in the spring and making big steps forward.

JR: Switching the scheme to a zone blocking scheme, after two really good years of running the ball…what has that been like?

EW: It has been good. We have had pieces of this in the past and we are specializing it now. As many offenses as I have had here over the years, it is pretty familiar still.

JR: You are in a contract year here, how do you block that our and do what needs to get done?

EW: You kind of let that handle itself. All I am worried about is producing and being a leader on this team and enjoying this 9th training camp up here.

JR: 9th camp, there has probably been a few more coaches than you like since you entered the league…how has Sean’s camp been different from those in the past?

EW: I really appreciate the way he treats us as men. We work hard and a lot of is expected of you, but it is black and white. It has been hard but he does still take care of us and he gives us a chance to get our sleep at night and when you wake up it is time to go again.

JR: You go up against that defensive line every day here… how has it looked different since switching to the 4-3/

EW: It has given them a chance to get off the ball on the attack. We have a lot of talent up front and it is a challenge daily for us to block them but it is good it makes us better as a team.