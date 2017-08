BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new study from the University at Buffalo is gaining national attention.

It suggests older women with a history of gum disease may also have an elevated cancer risk.

Researchers at UB tracked data on 65,000 post-menopausal women and found those with periodontal problems had a 14 percent higher risk for cancer.

The link to esophageal and gallbladder cancers was especially high.