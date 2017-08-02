Buffalo man charged with animal cruelty after dogs and puppies with severe flea infestations seized

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has been charged with animal cruelty after several dogs and puppies with severe flea infestations were rescued from his Sage Avenue residence.

Timothy Strobele has been charged with three counts of animal cruelty by the SPCA Serving Erie County. Three dogs and five puppies were rescued from the residence and signed over to the organization. The adult dogs are two females and a male. Two puppies are estimated to be ten weeks old and six others are estimated to be five weeks old.

Strobele has been charged due to deprivation of veterinary care. He is scheduled to appear in Buffalo City Court Sept. 14.

The animals were rushed to the SPCA’s Harlem Road shelter infirmary where members of the Veterinary Department are removing fleas, examining the dogs, administering fluids, giving baths, and more.

One young puppy, estimated to be five weeks old, is in critical condition. It is being administered oxygen.

None of these animals are available for adoption at this time, but to donate toward their care, click here.

Learn more about how fleas can kill dogs and cats here.