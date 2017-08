BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police have made an arrest in a March 5 hit and run accident at Garner Avenue and Grant Street.

Buffalo Police tweeted Wednesday night that they have arrested a 30-year-old Buffalo man in connection with the accident, which caused serious injuries.

BREAKING: BPD arrest 30 year old Buffalo male in connection with March 5th hit & run at Garner & Grant that caused serious injuries. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) August 3, 2017

We’ll have more details as they become available.