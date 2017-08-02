Department of Transportation to host public information meeting about proposed Scajaquada transformation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting next week to present the proposed project to transform NY Route 198 (Scajaquada Expressway) from an urban expressway to an urban boulevard.

The meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Bulger Communications Center at Buffalo State College, 1300 Elmwood Ave.

The meeting will be an informal open house with displays for the proposed project.

A presentation on the evolution of the proposed project design will take place at 6 p.m.

For further information, including project updates, please visit the project website at www.dot.ny.gov/scajaquadacorridor.

 

