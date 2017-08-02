DJ Khaled joins lineup for NY State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) – DJ, producer, and record label owner DJ Khaled is the latest act announced to perform at the New York State Fair in Syracuse later this month.

DJ Khaled will perform at the Chevy Court stage at 2 p.m. Aug. 26, it was announced Wednesday.

DJ Khaled has put out ten albums, all of which have broken into the top 15 on Billboard album charts. His last two albums, “Major Key” and “Grateful” both hit #1.

The Great New York State Fair runs Aug. 23 through Sept. 4.

Previously announced shows on Chevy Court include:

Robert Randolph and the Family Band, 2 p.m., August 23

3 Doors Down, 8 p.m., August 23

The Family Stone, 2 p.m., August 24

Chevelle, 8 p.m., August 24

The Fabulous Thunderbirds, 2 p.m., August 25

The Beach Boys, 7 p.m., August 25

Post Malone, 2 p.m., August 27

Earth Wind & Fire, 8 p.m., August 27

Peter Noone, 2 p.m., August 28

Kansas, 8 p.m., August 28

The Marshall Tucker Band, 2 p.m., August 29

Daya, 8 p.m., August 29

Taylor Dayne, 2 p.m., August 30

Bret Michaels, 8 p.m., August 30

LeAnn Rimes, 8 p.m., August 31

Blue Öyster Cult, 8 p.m., September 1

Spin Doctors, 2 p.m., September 3

Migos, 8 p.m., September 3

UB40, 1 p.m., September 4

