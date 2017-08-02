DJ Khaled joins lineup for NY State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) – DJ, producer, and record label owner DJ Khaled is the latest act announced to perform at the New York State Fair in Syracuse later this month.
DJ Khaled will perform at the Chevy Court stage at 2 p.m. Aug. 26, it was announced Wednesday.
DJ Khaled has put out ten albums, all of which have broken into the top 15 on Billboard album charts. His last two albums, “Major Key” and “Grateful” both hit #1.
The Great New York State Fair runs Aug. 23 through Sept. 4.
Previously announced shows on Chevy Court include:
- Robert Randolph and the Family Band, 2 p.m., August 23
- 3 Doors Down, 8 p.m., August 23
- The Family Stone, 2 p.m., August 24
- Chevelle, 8 p.m., August 24
- The Fabulous Thunderbirds, 2 p.m., August 25
- The Beach Boys, 7 p.m., August 25
- Post Malone, 2 p.m., August 27
- Earth Wind & Fire, 8 p.m., August 27
- Peter Noone, 2 p.m., August 28
- Kansas, 8 p.m., August 28
- The Marshall Tucker Band, 2 p.m., August 29
- Daya, 8 p.m., August 29
- Taylor Dayne, 2 p.m., August 30
- Bret Michaels, 8 p.m., August 30
- LeAnn Rimes, 8 p.m., August 31
- Blue Öyster Cult, 8 p.m., September 1
- Spin Doctors, 2 p.m., September 3
- Migos, 8 p.m., September 3
- UB40, 1 p.m., September 4
For tickets and more information about the New York State Fair, click here.