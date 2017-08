LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A group of people came out Wednesday to raise awareness in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

Dozens of people joined the “Walk to Remember” event, put on by the Greenfields Continuing Care Community and the local Alzheimer’s Association.

The event honors those who lost their lives to Alzheimer’s. It also helps raise money for current patients.

For more information about the Alzheimer’s Association WNY chapter, click here.