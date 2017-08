BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire broke out at a home on Buffalo’s east side.

It happened Wednesday around 2 a.m. on Rustic Pl., just south of Genesee St. According to fire officials, it started on a hallway ceiling.

Four people lived in the home.

The fire caused $15,000 in damage to the building and $10,000 to the contents.

The cause is under investigation.