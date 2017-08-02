Fisher-Price to hold job fair Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fisher-Price is looking to hire 200 seasonal customer service associates for the upcoming holiday season.

The company will host a job fair this Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave.

Fisher-Price will be conducting on-site interviews at the job fair, with the potential for on-site job offers.

Start dates for the positions begin Aug. 28 and run through November. Varying shifts are available for days, nights, and weekends.

“The right candidates will have a positive attitude and excellent communication skills, and be detail oriented and creative thinkers,” a representative for the company said. “We’re also looking for French and Spanish speakers.”

Fisher-Price offers shuttle service for seasonal workers from downtown Buffalo to the company’s East Aurora headquarters.

For more information about employment with Fisher-Price, click here.