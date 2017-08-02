Hundreds of hopeful applicants turn out for Amazon Jobs day

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a few minutes past 8 a.m., a few minutes after the job fair officially starts, and the chairs in the waiting area are already filling up. The room inside Salvatore’s Italian Gardens is silent aside from resumes shuffling in hands and a clinking sound as someone clips and unclips a watch, nervously, ahead of the interviews with Amazon.

“It’s tough to find jobs around here,” said Martin Kosha, one of many hopeful applicants arriving at the job fair.

Kosha lost his job as a warehouse manager several months ago. He has been making ends meet, even getting his real estate licence but says he needs something else to supplement the income he was once making. The Tonawanda man says he’s excited for the opportunity to be among the applicant pool for a job with Amazon.

“They’re a good company and have good core values,” said Kosha. “Their mission statement is something I believe in and I think it’s awesome anytime we can bring cash flow and buying power to this area.”

“We have found an incredible talent pool here in Buffalo,” said Kayla Hansen, Amazon’s spokeswoman. “That’s why we’re so excited to be here.”

Hansen says Amazon has more than 500 positions, ranging from HR to operations, available at the new sortation facility opening in the fall in Lancaster.

“We feel really fortunate to be able to bring jobs to this community and build new facilities to meet demand,” said Hansen. “We’re just really happy to meet all of our future Amazonians.”

For information on how to apply for a job at the new facility, click here.