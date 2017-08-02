Hundreds of hopeful applicants turn out for Amazon Jobs day

By Published:

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a few minutes past 8 a.m., a few minutes after the job fair officially starts, and the chairs in the waiting area are already filling up.  The room inside Salvatore’s Italian Gardens is silent aside from resumes shuffling in hands and a clinking sound as someone clips and unclips a watch, nervously, ahead of the interviews with Amazon.

“It’s tough to find jobs around here,” said Martin Kosha, one of many hopeful applicants arriving at the job fair.

Kosha lost his job as a warehouse manager several months ago. He has been making ends meet, even getting his real estate licence but says he needs something else to supplement the income he was once making. The Tonawanda man says he’s excited for the opportunity to be among the applicant pool for a job with Amazon.

“They’re a good company and have good core values,” said Kosha.  “Their mission statement is something I believe in and I think it’s awesome anytime we can bring cash flow and buying power to this area.”

“We have found an incredible talent pool here in Buffalo,” said Kayla Hansen, Amazon’s spokeswoman.  “That’s why we’re so excited to be here.”

Hansen says Amazon has more than 500 positions, ranging from HR to operations, available at the new sortation facility opening in the fall in Lancaster.

“We feel really fortunate to be able to bring jobs to this community and build new facilities to meet demand,” said Hansen. “We’re just really happy to meet all of our future Amazonians.”

For information on how to apply for a job at the new facility, click here

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s