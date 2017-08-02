Minneapolis building explodes, collapses; 1 death reported

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WIVB) — A building has collapsed, reportedly killing at least one person, according to CBS.

CBS contributors in Minnesota say the explosion happened at Minnehaha Academy. People nearby heard a loud boom when it happened.

A parent, whose child attends the school, said construction had been happening in the building.

Contributors say that once a gas leak was reported, people had roughly 15 seconds to get out of the building.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, natural gas may have caused the explosion.

