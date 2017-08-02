Lovejoy supports families affected by Cheektowaga fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers are stepping up to help several families in need.

Tuesday a fire ripped though a garage on Shanley Street in Cheektowaga and then spread, ruining the homes of a dozen people.

Wednesday a Lovejoy church started accepting donations for the families.

Pastor Al Robinson of Spirit of Truth Urban Ministry posted on Facebook about setting up a donation drive. Within hours crowds of people started stopping by giving food, clothes, diapers, etc. One person even offered to donate the entire contents inside his home.

Four families have been affected by the fire, mostly children, including an infant. Fortunately no one was hurt, but the families lost everything.

Pastor Robinson spent most of Wednesday delivering loads of groceries and other items all day to the people in need. He said the support and love that he saw, is exactly what Lovejoy is all about.

“We had an overwhelming response. East Lovejoy village is actually stepping up and helping people in this manner like this, it was like something I’ve never seen. We are a giving village, we are giving people, we won’t let our neighbor go without, we just won’t do it, it’s not in our character, we will bear one anther’s burdens,” said Robinson.

If you would like to donate- you can drop off donations at the Lovejoy church on Gold street.

Fire officials are still investigating the fire. They believe it could have been caused by children playing with matches.

The fire started in the garage behind the home. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed.