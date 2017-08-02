Money may be issue behind shortage of primary care physicians

HAMDEN, Conn. (WIVB) — It is estimated that by 2025, there could be a shortage of up to 35,000 primary care physicians, and some doctors believe money may be the issue.

The dean at Quinnipiac University’s new medical school in Connecticut says primary care applicants are put at the top of the admissions list because of their importance in the medical field.

Some veteran doctors say that after graduating with several hundred thousand dollars in debt, most choose a specialty to focus on because the earning potential is greater than a primary care physician.

Those who go into the field say it’s worth it.

Quinnipiac University’s dean believes primary care doctors know the patients best and are the ones who can refer people to specialists.