Niagara County Legislature to hold special session on black wastewater in Niagara Falls

By Published:
In this July 29, 2017 photo provided by Rainbow Air INC., black-colored wastewater treatment discharge is released into water below Niagara Falls, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. The water near the base of the falls that border the U.S. and Canada turned an alarming shade of black before tourists' eyes following a foul-smelling discharge from a nearby wastewater treatment plant. The water board for the city says Saturday's discharge was part of routine maintenance of one of its basins, that the discharge was within permitted limits and had dissipated by Sunday. (Patrick J. Proctor/Rainbow Air INC. via AP)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara County Legislature may seek a criminal investigation of the Niagara Falls Water Board in light of the release of black wastewater at the base of the falls over this weekend.

Legislators will meet for a special session next week to vote on four resolutions to urge the leadership of the water board to resign. and to call for criminal investigations over the release of the wastewater.

“The board’s conduct here is beyond defense, and they have lost our confidence,” Niagara County Legislature majority leader Randy R. Bradt (R-North Tonawanda), said.

Bradt added that the legislature will ask the county DA and state attorney general to examine the facts around the case and determine whether criminal charges should be brought.

 

