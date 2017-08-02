Niagara County Legislature to hold special session on black wastewater in Niagara Falls

Related Coverage Cuomo orders probe into Niagara Falls black water discharge

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara County Legislature may seek a criminal investigation of the Niagara Falls Water Board in light of the release of black wastewater at the base of the falls over this weekend.

Legislators will meet for a special session next week to vote on four resolutions to urge the leadership of the water board to resign. and to call for criminal investigations over the release of the wastewater.

“The board’s conduct here is beyond defense, and they have lost our confidence,” Niagara County Legislature majority leader Randy R. Bradt (R-North Tonawanda), said.

Bradt added that the legislature will ask the county DA and state attorney general to examine the facts around the case and determine whether criminal charges should be brought.