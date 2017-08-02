Off-duty deputy performs CPR, saves person who collapsed at local gym

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office says one of their off-duty deputies saved a life at a local gym on Wednesday.

Deputy Lundberg was working out at a gym in Cheektowaga when another person at the facility collapsed.

Lundberg quickly reacted, performing life-saving CPR on the male. In addition to that, the Sheriff’s office says Lundberg used a defibrillator on him.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene, and by that time, the person’s heart was beating steadily and he was responsive.

“Great work Deputy Lundberg,” the Sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.