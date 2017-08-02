Privacy of millions of veterans could be at risk

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The privacy of millions of veterans across the country could be at risk, and now a group of local vets is fighting back.

They’re suing the Department of Defense. They say the department is operating a website that allows anyone to access the private information of military vets and current members of the Armed Forces.

The site is called Service Members Civil Relief Act or SCRA.

Veterans are suing the Defense Department over violation of privacy.

A retired Air Force Master Sergeant said a scammer got his private information from the site. Then, the scammer used that information to hold his computer hostage, demanding bank information.

Thomas Barden said “I refused to, and he held my computer hostage.” I could never get into it again. I had to destroy the computer, the hard drive and get a new laptop as a result of this.”

Veterans are demanding that the Defense Department fix the website and take responsibility for their losses.

Their lawsuit was compiled by student attorneys at UB Law School’s Clinical Legal Education program.

Since then, the Defense Department posted an announcement on its website about making security enhancements.

