Support growing to keep WNY Children’s Psychiatric Center in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — “As of today we are nearly at 6 thousand responses in 4 weeks,” said Assemblyman Mickey Kearns.

Stacks of surveys show growing support from the community to keep the Western New York Children’s Psychiatric Center in West Seneca. Senator Patrick Gallivan and Assemblyman Mickey Kearns circulated the survey and a petition.

“The governor and the Office of Mental Health for some reason want to take a step backwards and send these kids to an institution in the city of Buffalo,” said Senator Patrick Gallivan.

Back in June the legislature passed a bill with unanimous support that would keep the Children’s Psychiatric Center open in West Seneca. But so far plans to convince leaders in Albany have been slow moving.

“The fact that Governor Cuomo would even consider threatening to veto this bill is insulting to the children and their families who rely on the best care in the country that this institution provides,” said Assemblyman David DiPietro.

The New York State Office of Mental Health has said there will be absolutely no contact between children and adult patients at the Buffalo Psychiatric Center and the move would save millions of dollars.

Gallivan said, “If you have a son or daughter that is severely traumatized what price do you put on their mental health?”

Mail is being sent to more than 300,000 Western New Yorkers, asking them to reach out the Governor’s office by calling, writing a letter or sending an email to keep the children’s center open.

People are also urged to sign the online petition at http://www.savewnycpc.com

Governor Cuomo needs to make the final decision on the bill to keep the Children’s Psychiatric Center in West Seneca. Kearns and Gallivan have said they’re prepared to veto the Governor’s decision if he says no.