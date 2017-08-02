Terry Pegula wants “respect” for the Bills this season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula met with the media on Wednesday following the team’s sixth practice of training camp.

The owner said he has liked what he has seen so far under new head coach Sean McDermott. Adding that he enjoy watching the position battles on the roster and watches film with staff after practice.

He also said he expects that this season’s team will garner respect for how they play on the field.

Speaking of football fields, Pegula was asked if plans for a new stadium are in the works.

“We just underwent major renovations at New Era Field with money from the state of New York. In light of that I don’t think we are in any planning stages for a new stadium.”

When asked what he wanted for the team this season, he repeatedly emphasized “respect.”

Additionally, Pegula added that he would not comment on a possible long-term deal with Sabres center Jack Eichel.

“We want Jack here and Jack wants to be here,” Pegula said. He also added the two had not yet spoken this offseason.

