University creates automated way to test blood samples

VIRGINIA (WIVB) — Does it ever take a long time for your blood work to come back?

If so, a lab in Virginia has created a way to speed up the process and potentially reduce costs.

The University at Virginia Health System created an automated way to test patients’ blood samples using high tech robots.

Here’s how the system works: sealed samples travel along the conveyor belts to various analyzers, where the machines remove the cap, conduct the necessary tests, reseal the tube, then return the samples to cold storage.

Some lab workers were skeptical about this at first because they were worried the robots might take their jobs.

UVA officials say they wanted to reduce the amount of time techs had to cart around blood samples.

They say it should help out with the shortage of clinical laboratory scientists.

