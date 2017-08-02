VIDEO: Carjacking suspect makes woman start her car for him

ATLANTA, Ga. (WIVB) — The video above shows surveillance video that has Atlanta police alarmed.

It shows a suspect pointing a gun at a woman before robbing and stealing her car at a gas station.

Police say the man took her keys, cell phone, wallet and items she bought from the station.

He tried to take her car, but initially, he couldn’t get it to move. The reason? He did not know how to operate a push-to-start car.

The woman was told to come back and start her car, and that’s when the suspect drove off.

Detectives hope someone recognizes the carjacker.