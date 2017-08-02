Volunteers wanted for soil study related to Tonawanda Coke

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local organization is looking for volunteers to gather soil in Tonawanda.

Citizen Science Community Resources (CSCR), the University at Buffalo and SUNY Fredonia are collaborating on a study about the effect of emissions from Tonawanda Coke Corporation on soil near the plant.

In March 2014, Tonawanda Coke was ordered to fund the $711,000 study.

CSCR says that many dangerous chemicals were found when they submitted soil samples to a local laboratory in 2012. They were concerned if black soot pollution was a health concern.

“This project started with our community and continues with our community,” CSCR Director Jackie James-Creedon said. “We are offering this opportunity for anyone and everyone who is eager to learn about science, data collection, activism, and creating solutions to a potential environmental threat within our community”.

Those interested in volunteering must attend one of two 90-minute training sessions. They will take place at 3200 Elmwood Ave. in Kenmore on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m.

Volunteers are asked to commit to at least one four-hour time slot this month.

To sign up, call CSCR at (716) 873-6191 or email katie@csresources.org.

