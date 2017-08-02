Ways to save money at the Erie County Fair

The Erie County Fair is an event that brings people from all around Western New York to the fairgrounds in Hamburg. Whether it’s the rides, the music, or the fried treats that are the draw, thousands head out every year. This year, for the 178th year, there are ways you can make the trip a little more enjoyable.

Rides are just a fraction of the fun at the Erie County Fair. There is so much to do, but it comes at a cost.

On a normal day, fair admission will cost ten dollars for adults, seven dollars for senior citizens, and if you’re under 12 years old, it’s free. But there are a lot of things you can do to take advantage and save money.

Tops Friendly Markets are selling tickets in advance through next Tuesday. You can purchase these for a 3 dollar discount.

There’s also Channel 4 day. On that day you can purchase tickets for everyone for only 4 dollars.

You can park for the same price too.

If you don’t feel like spending any money, on opening day of the fair, one week from today, each individual entering the fair can bring a canned good and donate it to the Food Bank of Western New York.

If you are a veteran or a firefighter there are two days you can get into the fair for free. Those day are August 11th and 13th with proper ID.

Students between the ages of 13 and 22 can get into the fair any day after 5 pm for just 5 bucks

And last but not least, for those who are trying to ride all of the carnival rides, Monday-Friday you can get an all-day pass for only 25 dollars. On weekends that price jumps to 40 dollars.

If you’re planning on heading you can come see us at the News 4 gazebo. We’ll be located near the Historical Society Building and the horse stables.

