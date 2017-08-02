Williamsville plasma donor site saves thousands of babies lives annually

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Western new yorkers are responsible for saving the lives of thousands of babies around the world.

And it all happens through donating plasma at a lab in williamsvillle.

The therapy, marketed in the medical world, as Rhogam helps pregnant women with RH-negative blood.

Almost 50 years ago at the KEDplasma labs, two doctors created a therapy that essentially rid the world of hemolytic disease of the newborn or HDFN.

Nicole Mrugalski is an RN Plasma Specialist and also carries an RH- negative blood type. She said, “It’s a scary thought because anything can happen.” That’s especially true if her child carries an RH positive blood type.

Mrugalski is also pregnant. Being RH-negative can be seriously harmful to unborn children, causing serious birth defects. Mrugalski said, “Essentially it’s because your body attacks the opposite blood type, so it can have some horrible effects on the child.”

It is estimated that 15 percent of the population is RH-negative, and it is inherited genetically. The main issue is with this blood type is having a baby that is RH-Positive.

That’s when the mother starts producing antibodies against the babies red blood cells, sometimes causing HDFN or even death.

Forrest McCaleb, Director of Global Communications with Kedrion BioPharma said, “So if there is that incompatibility between the mother or the fetus, there could be issues.”

But now there is a cure through a RhoGam shot, and it’s made from the human blood plasma of the same people who are RH-Negative.

It’s given to pregnant women during the 28th week of pregnancy. McCaleb said, “In the developed world, there is a great need for these therapies.”

And Western New Yorkers like Mary Jane Smith, are saving babies lives everyday by donating. She said, “It will save your baby.”

She’s donated twice a week for 31 years. She too needed the Rhogam shot when she was pregnant. Smith said, “No mother or parent should lose a child and Rhogam helps prevent that. Every RH negative new mom should have the shot of Rhogam.”

One donation protects up to 40 babies. And the therapy is created in Williamsville, the only site in the world that makes Rhogam, making Western New Yorkers life savers.

McCaleb said, “Having the valuable donors come in and donate their plasma, means so much to all the babies that are saved by this product.”

It is estimated that 10,000 babies a year died before the Rhogam shots were given to women. If you want to donate you need to be between 18 and 65 years old, male or female, but females have to be sterile for safety reasons. Donors are compensated for their time.

You can donate at the Somerset Labs at 15 Limestone Drive, Williamsville, NY 14221 716-631-1281. You can make an appointment or walk in,

For more on how to donate, visit their website here.