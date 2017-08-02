Woman convicted of killing boyfriend released from jail

Related Coverage Woman sentenced for killing boyfriend

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A North Tonawanda woman, convicted of stabbing her boyfriend to death, is now a free woman.

Jennifer Marchant was released from the Niagara County Jail on Wednesday morning.

She spent the past four years behind bars, charged with manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend, Ralph Stone.

She has maintained that she was trying to defend herself.

Appellate judges decided last week that the jury’s verdict was wrong.

They say Marchant should have never been convicted based on the evidence.