Woman released from prison after manslaughter conviction is overturned

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jennifer Marchant’s father was already in Bedford Hills, NY, last week to pay his daughter a prison visit.

But he unexpectedly came bearing the best news she could hope for: Her conviction was reversed, and she would be released from prison five days later.

“In fact, her father said she started shaking, basically collapsed, couldn’t stand up for over an hour,” said Edward Perlman, Marchant’s attorney for her appeal.

Marchant was officially released by a Niagara County judge Wednesday morning, after a hearing that lasted just seconds. News 4 cameras caught her as she was being taken back to jail to be processed, and when she was released from jail to taker her first steps of freedom.

“She appeared to be relieved that the process was over,” Perlman said. “She wasn’t happy, which is understandable. After all, somebody lost their life, and Jennifer, in effect, lost four years of her life. She will bear the emotional scars of having to spend that time in a correctional facility, but she is pleased with the prospect of moving on, to be with her family and move to the next part of her life.”

Last Thursday, the Fourth Department of the Appellate Division in Rochester — by a vote of 3-2 — reversed Marchant’s conviction on first-degree manslaughter charges, and dismissed the original indictment.

The court ruled Marchant was acting in self defense when she stabbed to death her boyfriend, Ralph Stone, in February of 2013.

Both Stone and Marchant were intoxicated after a day of drinking when they got back to their apartment in North Tonawanda, and the altercation happened.

A series of 911 calls obtained by News 4 are telling. Stone and Marchant sound intoxicated, and during the series of calls, appear to be toying with emergency dispatcher. At one point, Marchant tells the dispatcher that she’s Stone’s mother, and then proceeds to give and spell her name.

A few calls later, a dispatcher tells Stone she would sending officers to the apartment to make sure Marchant was OK. Stone tells them, it’s not a good idea, and that “something bad will happen.”

Perlman said his client’s relationship with Stone had a dark history.

“It seems there were some prior incidents where the victim and the defendant, the victim physically abused the defendant,” Perlman said.

And he said investigators believed her story when she told them she acted in self defense.

“I think that the police and the investigators, they believed that Jennifer was justified,” he said.

The appellate court agreed, but Marchant’s attorney says his client’s emotional scars from the past four years will likely be with her forever.

“She was facing the prospect of spending the years 24 through 36 in state prison,” Perlman said. “And then she finds out she’s going to be released. I think that changes your whole perspective on things, hopefully for the better.”