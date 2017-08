BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two overnight fires broke out in Buffalo.

Just before midnight, flames tore through a building on E. Utica St.

Six people are now displaced, according to someone who lived in the home.

Shortly before 4 a.m., firefighters rushed to a fire on Bud Hill Rd., near William St.

It appears as though the flames broke out at a roofing business.

It is not clear how bad the damage is at either scene, or if anyone was hurt.