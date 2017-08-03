Alfred Angelo won’t be fulfilling dress orders

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — There is more bad news for brides who shopped at Alfred Angelo. The bridal store chain says it will not complete orders still open.

The chain of bridal stores unexpectedly filed for bankruptcy and closed last month.

The company wrote on their website, “While we have been successful in obtaining customer records and delivering many dresses and accessories for customers all over the country, even after the bankruptcy filing date, it has now become apparent that the logistical and financial strain of fulfilling each and every open order makes continuing that course of action no longer possible. Thus, to the extent any order has not been fully delivered to a customer, it shall have to remain unfilled.”

For any brides who feel they’re owed money, the company suggests filing a claim here.

This story was originally posted by WROC, a Nexstar contributing station.