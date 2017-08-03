Buffalo firefighters asking for donations for Fill the Boot campaign

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As you head to work Thursday morning, Buffalo firefighters are hoping you’ll take a few moments when you’re at a stop light to give your spare change for important medical research.

Members of the Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282 will be fanning out to seven different intersections across the city between 7 and 9 a.m. Thursday for this year’s Fill the Boot campaign.

All money collected benefits the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Research Team, or SMART.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy is a genetic, degenerative neuromuscular disease that debilitates muscular function. It is the #1 genetic cause of death for children under age two, according to SMART.

SMART is dedicated to raising awareness and money to help find a cure for SMA, and Buffalo firefighters are dedicated to helping the cause.

You can help them Fill the Boot at the following locations:

Oak & Genesee, Elm & Swan, Seneca & Bailey, Skyway & Church, Delaware & Hertel, Abbott & Red Jacket Pkwy, Niagara Street exit 190