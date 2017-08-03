Buffalo man facing animal cruelty charges for flea infested dogs

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — “When they were first brought to the SPCA it was hard to believe that any of them would survive because the puppies were barely moving, they were barely able to walk, they were literally being eaten alive by thousands and thousands of fleas,” said Gina Browning, SPCA serving Erie County Chief Communications Officer.

Several pit bull puppies are in much better condition today than they were Wednesday afternoon.

Eight puppies and three adult dogs were rescued and brought to the SPCA serving Erie County with a severe flea infestation.

“These puppies that are 5 weeks old received more than 2, 3 hours work per puppy because we had to get all those fleas off of them. They were given baths, they were combed,” said Browning.

One puppy was in extremely critical condition. It received oxygen and treatment, but didn’t make it.

Timothy Strobele of Sage Avenue in Buffalo is facing 3 counts of animal cruelty for failing to provide the dogs veterinary care.

“Animal cruelty charges were pressed on the spot. This is an individual who is not new to us and yesterday we were finally able to get in and the conditions of the animals were bad enough that we were able to rescue them, take them out of the situation,” said Browning.

Browning says all the fleas made the pups severely anemic. They were treated with fluids and medication.

“It’s very sad because people don’t realize that lack of flea treatment could kill your animal,” said Browning.

Six of the remaining puppies are responding well to treatment and two of them are healthy enough to be adopted. Three adult dogs are still in the ICU.

“We would’ve known about none of this if it wasn’t for a concerned group of community members,” said Browning.

Strobele is scheduled to appear in Buffalo City Court on Thursday September 14th.

To donate toward the care of the pups, go to https://www.yourspca.org/helpforpuppies