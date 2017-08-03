Buffalo woman charged with animal cruelty after postponing treatment of Chihuahua struck by car

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo woman has been charged with animal cruelty after postponing treatment for her Chihuahua, who was hit by a car earlier this week.

The SPCA of Erie County received a report Wednesday that the dog, belonging to Joann Ponzo of Warren Avenue in Buffalo, had been hit by a car and was receiving no veterinary treatment for his injuries. The dog suffered abrasions and was reportedly unable to use his back legs.

The Chihuahua was brought to the SPCA Serving Erie County’s Harlem Road shelter infirmary. X-rays revealed that he had a broken pelvis.

Sunny, the one-year-old Chihuahua, is currently residing at the SPCA but has not been surrendered to the organization.

Ponzo will appear in Buffalo City Court Sept. 14.