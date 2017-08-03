Discussion held on body cameras for Buffalo police

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Community members are speaking out on whether Buffalo police officers should wear body cameras.

On Wednesday night, a discussion was held about the issue.

The group We Are Women Warriors led a conversation at the Merriweather Library in Buffalo.

This Spring, the Buffalo Police Department sent out a request for proposals from camera manufacturing companies for a pilot program.

Right now, officers are not required to wear body cameras.

Buffalo resident Duncan Kirkwood said “Accountability doesn’t have to be a bad thing, and body cameras give us that transparency, that accountability, so that people can start the process of feeling safe.”

Body cameras played a prominent role in the arrest of Buffalo Bills player Adolphus Washington last month.

He was arrested on a concealed weapons charge near Cincinnati.

Police cameras showed officers pointing their guns at him, then getting him into their cruiser.

