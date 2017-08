Related Coverage East Aurora man pleads guilty to sex act involving a minor

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An East Aurora man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a child.

Charles Ernst, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of First-Degree Criminal Sex Act.

Prosecutors say he admitted to perpetrating oral sexual conduct upon a six-year-old child.

After his release from prison, Ernst will have to register as a sex offender.