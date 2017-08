ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Efforts to reduce the water levels of Lake Ontario appear to be working.

The International Joint Commission (IJC), which regulates lake levels, says water is now just below 248 feet. The IJC was hoping to reach that goal by Aug. 1, which it did.

The outflow of the lake to the St. Lawrence River is at its max right now.

The IJC will reduce that as lake levels go down.

This story was originally published by WROC, a Nexstar contributing station.