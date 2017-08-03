“Glamping” combines hotel luxuries and tent living

News 4 Staff Published:

JAPAN (WIVB) — If you can’t decide on what type of vacation you should take, you might want to try this trend taking over Japan.

Visitors can try “glamping” — an experience combining hotel luxuries and tent living.

Glamping resorts are usually found in nature, and are complete with furniture and bed sets.

The average price of a night in a “glamping tent” runs around $300-450.

The price is similar to one night in an average resort hotel.

There are also a number of places around western New York where you can go glamping as well.

